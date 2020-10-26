MP Haji Selim’s son Irfan detained by RAB over assault of naval officer

The development came hours after Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station on Monday, naming seven people, including Irfan.

The elite force detained Irfan in a raid on his house at Showari Ghat in Old Dhaka on Monday.

“The RAB is raiding Haji Selim’s residence,” RAB officer Lt Col Ashik Billah told bdnews24.com.

RAB’s Additional Director General (Operations) Colonel Tofayel Mustafa Sorwar also confirmed the matter.

Police earlier arrested Mizanur Rahman, the driver of the vehicle, Dhanmondi Police Station OC Akram Ali told bdnews24.com

The incident occurred near the Labaid hospital in Dhanmondi at around 7:45 pm on Sunday.

Wasif, who alleged that he and his wife received death threats, was travelling to Kalabagan with his wife on a motorcycle when a black Land Rover hit the bike from behind, according to case details.

Wasif subsequently managed to regain control of his vehicle after the hit.

As soon as Wasif and his wife got off their bike, a group of men from the car started verbally abusing and beating him.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. Wasif said he and his wife came under attack even after revealing his identity to the attackers.