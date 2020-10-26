Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s COVID-19 cases top 400,000

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Oct 2020 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2020 03:33 PM BdST

Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh have surged by 1,436 in a daily count to 400,251.

The government has confirmed 15 new deaths from the COVID-19 illness in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, raising the toll to 5,818, according to the latest data.

Globally, over 43.03 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.15 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

