Bangladesh’s COVID-19 cases top 400,000
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Oct 2020 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2020 03:33 PM BdST
Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh have surged by 1,436 in a daily count to 400,251.
The government has confirmed 15 new deaths from the COVID-19 illness in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, raising the toll to 5,818, according to the latest data.
Globally, over 43.03 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.15 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
