Fire erupts at BDBL building in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Oct 2020 12:02 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2020 12:02 PM BdST
A fire has broken out at the 19-storey building of Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd (BDBL) in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar.
Four units of the fire service were dispatched to the scene after the incident was reported around 7:30 am Sunday, according to the organisation's Control Room Officer Nazma Akter.
Firefighters subsequently tamed the flames after an hour's efforts, she said.
The fire originated at the back of the building, where there were several cables and air-conditioning units, before spreading around, according to the fire service official.
The BDBL Bhaban houses the offices of various commercial organisations. However, most of the offices were closed at the time of the incident.
No casualties were reported but the authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage it caused.
