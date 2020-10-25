Fined Tk 100m for destroying biodiversity, CDA seeks to raze hills further to reduce landslide risks

The hills from Fouzdarhat to Bayezid Bostami along the six-kilometre Dhaka Trunk Road were cut at a 90-degree angle, creating huge risks of landslide.

After heavy rains on Friday, parts of the hills collapsed at different points of the road.

In a new proposal made two weeks ago, the CDA sought permission from the Department of Environment or DoE to trim 200,000 cubic feet of the hills at a 45-degree angle, according to CDA Engineer Rajib Das.

A higher slope than 45 degrees will lead to erosion in future as the amount of sand in the hills is very high, said Rajib, who is also the director of the construction project.

It is the second proposal after the DoE had rejected the first one around three months ago for not mentioning the angles and design, said Nurullah Noori, the DoE director for the metro region.

The road opened to traffic a month ago though the construction has still going on.

Taking the new road, vehicles from Kaptai, Rangamati, Hathazari, Raujan and Rangunia can get on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway without having to enter the port city.

“Vehicles are running in both directions on one lane. It’s very risky during rains. The risk (of casualties) is also very high because many people hang out in the place,” Noori said.