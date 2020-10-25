Fined Tk 100m for destroying biodiversity, CDA seeks to raze hills further to reduce landslide risks
Mitoon Chowdhury, Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Oct 2020 12:58 AM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2020 01:38 AM BdST
Penalised for cutting hills illegally to construct roads, the Chattogram Development Authority or CDA now wants to cut the hills further to reduce the risk of landslide.
The hills from Fouzdarhat to Bayezid Bostami along the six-kilometre Dhaka Trunk Road were cut at a 90-degree angle, creating huge risks of landslide.
After heavy rains on Friday, parts of the hills collapsed at different points of the road.
In a new proposal made two weeks ago, the CDA sought permission from the Department of Environment or DoE to trim 200,000 cubic feet of the hills at a 45-degree angle, according to CDA Engineer Rajib Das.
It is the second proposal after the DoE had rejected the first one around three months ago for not mentioning the angles and design, said Nurullah Noori, the DoE director for the metro region.
The road opened to traffic a month ago though the construction has still going on.
“Vehicles are running in both directions on one lane. It’s very risky during rains. The risk (of casualties) is also very high because many people hang out in the place,” Noori said.
