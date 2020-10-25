COVID-themed pandal marks muted Durga Puja celebrations in Rajshahi
Badrul Hasan Liton, Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Oct 2020 05:04 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2020 05:04 PM BdST
Rajshahi’s Tiger Sangha Puja marquee has adopted a cautionary theme against COVID-19 this year as the Hindu community begins the five-day Saradiya Durga Puja celebrations amid the pandemic.
The organisers decorated the pandal at Ranibazar intersection with masks and sanitizers.
Over the years, the pandal has sported themes such as the Bangabandhu Satellite, Indian blockbuster movie 'Bahubali' and the Royal Bengal Tiger, to much acclaim.
The association’s General Secretary Partho Paul Chowdhury highlighted the organisers' commitment to bringing 'fresh and exceptional' themes since its establishment.
“The coronavirus pandemic has limited the range of our arrangements. Still, we tried to be creative on a limited scale,” he said.
The Durga Puja is being observed at 408 marquees in Rajshahi - 69 of which are in the metropolitan area.
All the pandals in Rajshahi are oozing with vibrant colours but the celebrations remain subdued.
