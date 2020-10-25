Cooking gas cylinder blast leaves 10 of a family burnt in Kishoreganj
Kishoreganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Oct 2020 03:14 AM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2020 03:14 AM BdST
A cooking gas cylinder explosion has left 10 members of a family burnt at Mithamoin in Kishoreganj.
The incident occurred at the home of Abdus Salam in Hazipara village around 5pm on Saturday, said Mithamoin Police Station OC Md Zakir Rabbani.
Two of the victims received first aid while the eight others were sent to the Bajitpur Zahurul Islam Medical College Hospital and then transferred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Md Tajul Islam, the local union council chairman.
The victims are Abdus Salam's wife, three sons, a daughter and five granddaughters.
“They were burnt when the gas cylinder exploded suddenly,” Tajul said.
