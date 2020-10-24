Speedboat disaster: Bodies of five missing passengers found in Patuakhali

Police and Coast Guard personnel pulled the bodies from different parts of the river during a rescue operation which started at 6:30 am Saturday.

The victims were identified as Rangabali's police constable Md Mohibullah, Bangladesh Krishi Bank executive Md Mostafizur Rahman, Asha Bank's Khalgora branch officer Kabir Hossain, and day labourers, Md Imran and Md Hasan Mia. All of them were natives of Patuakhali.

Rangabali Police OC Ali Ahmed said, “The bodies have been kept at the Korhalia launch terminal. We will hand them over to their families later.”

The speedboat was on its way to Galachipa’s Panpatti launch terminal from Rangabali Upazila’s Koralia launch terminal amid rough weather on Oct 22 as the strong currents in the river damaged the vessel, causing it to sink.

As many as 12 people were rescued after the disaster, with five others reported missing.