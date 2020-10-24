Speedboat disaster: Bodies of five missing passengers found in Patuakhali
Patuakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Oct 2020 01:00 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2020 01:00 PM BdST
Rescuers have recovered the bodies of five missing passengers almost 40 hours after a speedboat capsized in the Agunmukha River in Patuakhali's Rangabali.
Police and Coast Guard personnel pulled the bodies from different parts of the river during a rescue operation which started at 6:30 am Saturday.
Rangabali Police OC Ali Ahmed said, “The bodies have been kept at the Korhalia launch terminal. We will hand them over to their families later.”
As many as 12 people were rescued after the disaster, with five others reported missing.
