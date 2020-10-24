Launch services resume on Kathalbari-Shimulia route

The services recommenced at 8 am Saturday, according to BIWTA Kathalbari Port Traffic Inspector Akhter Hossain.

The authorities have asked launch owners to operate a limited number of vessels along the route due to navigability issues, said Moniruzzaman Monir, general secretary of Kathalbari port's launch owners association.

"We have asked the launch owners to only operate vessels that are capable of dealing with this navigability crisis."

River transport services were suspended on Friday amid strong winds and heavy rains. Ferry services were already halted due to the ongoing navigability crisis in the river.