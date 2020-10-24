Bangladesh logs 1,094 new virus cases, lowest daily count since Eid-ul-Azha

The death toll climbed to 5,780 after 19 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to the latest government data.

The number of new recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,498 patients overcame the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 313,563.

A total of 10,998 samples were tested at 111 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 9.95 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 78.88 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.

Globally, over 42.23 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.14 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.