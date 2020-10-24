Bangladesh logs 1,094 new virus cases, lowest daily count since Eid-ul-Azha
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Oct 2020 03:43 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2020 05:16 PM BdST
Bangladesh has posted 1,094 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection in a day, taking the tally so far to 397,507. It is the lowest daily since Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 2, when 886 cases were reported.
The death toll climbed to 5,780 after 19 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to the latest government data.
The number of new recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,498 patients overcame the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 313,563.
A total of 10,998 samples were tested at 111 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 9.95 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 78.88 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.
Globally, over 42.23 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.14 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Daily tally: 19 virus deaths, 1,094 cases
- Clear weather ahead as depression weakens
- 5 bodies found after Patuakhali capsize
- Launch services resume on Kathalbari- Shimulia
- Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq dies
- Govt mulls Dhaka waterway transport
- Govt reports 1,586 new virus cases, 14 deaths
- Shimulia-Kawrakandi river transports halted
Most Read
- Bangladesh mobile financial service providers to launch interoperable transactions
- Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq, eminent jurist and philanthropist, passes away
- Govt mulls Dhaka circular waterway transportation relaunch after botched attempts
- Bangladesh schools unlikely to reopen in November: Dipu Moni
- Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest
- Rains drench Bangladesh as deep depression over Bay weakens
- At 14, bdnews24.com reaffirms its unflinching commitment to journalism
- Sudan becomes third Arab state to set aside hostilities with Israel this year
- COVID-19 circulating more quickly than in spring: French epidemiologist
- France extends curfew as COVID second wave surges in Europe