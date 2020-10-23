Rough river halts transports on Shimulia-Kawrakandi route
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Oct 2020 02:32 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2020 02:32 PM BdST
River transport services along the Shimulia-Kawrakandi route have been halted due to strong currents in the Padma River.
The suspension has been in place from 4 pm Thursday following an order issued by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority. It is causing “untold sufferings” to hundreds of passengers.
The service disruption has triggered long tailbacks on both ends of the route amid heavy rains.
Launch and speedboat services will resume once the situation improves, he added.
