Bangladesh logs 1,586 new virus cases, another 14 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Oct 2020 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2020 03:27 PM BdST
Bangladesh has posted 1,586 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally so far to 396,413.
The death toll surged to 5,761 after 14 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, the government said in a statement.
Another 1,533 patients recovered from the disease in the same period, bringing the total to 312,065.
A total of 14,119 samples were tested at 111 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 11.23 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 78.72 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.
Globally, over 41.73 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.13 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
