Workers end cargo vessel strike after meeting owners, government officials
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Oct 2020 07:31 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2020 07:40 PM BdST
Bangladesh Water Transport Workers Federation has called off their strike saying that the owners have agreed to meet their demand for food allowance.
Shah Alam, the president of the federation, made the announcement after a meeting with the owners at the labour ministry in Dhaka on Thursday, ending the strike after three days.
State Minister for Labour Monnujan Sufian mediated the meeting, said ministry spokesman Aktar Hossain.
Earlier, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury described the strikers’ demand for food allowance as reasonable.
The workers launched the strike in an effort to press home their 11-point demand, including the implementation of the 2016 pay scale.
Other demands included steps to put an end to extortion and robbery on vessels, issuance of appointment letters, identity cards and service books.
Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners Association said six of the demands were “unreasonable” and that the workers should make the demands after Jun 30, 2021 until
when the current pay scale will be in effect.
The owners' association operates 5,000 cargo ships with around 200,000 people working on these vessels, according to worker leaders.
The workers also staged a similar movement in November last year. That movement was later halted after they were given “assurances” about their demands being met. But the promises were not kept, according to the workers.
