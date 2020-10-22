Sylhet Metropolitan Police commissioner, 18 others transferred as rape protests rage

The home ministry announced the development in a notice issued on Thursday as protests continued over the rape of a woman in Sylhet MC College and other recent incidents of sexual violence against women.

Md Nisharul Arif, deputy inspector general or DIG of SMP, was made the commissioner of Special Protection Battalion or SPBn unit while Kibria was handed the duties of DIG.

Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, the superintendent of the Criminal Investigation Department or CID, was moved to Sarda’s Bangladesh Police Academy while Md Kaiumuzzaman Khan, a director of RAB, was made the DIG of naval police.

Additional Inspector General or AIG MA Jalil was transferred to Khulna industrial area as the SP, while AIG Tanvir Momtaz was made the deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

Deputy Police Commissioner of Dhaka Sunanda Roy and Industrial Police SP Md Nazmul Islam were given positions at the Police Headquarters. Fahima Hossain, who was recently promoted to the rank of superintendent of SPBn, was moved to Mymensingh’s in-service training centre.

The orders included transfers of the Anti-terrorism Unit SP to the Chattogram unit of Industrial police and the AIG to Chandpur’s naval police unit.