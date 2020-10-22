State minister backs striking water transport workers' calls for food funds

The workers are enforcing a nationwide strike for a third day in an effort to press home their 11-point demand, including the implementation of the 2016 pay scale, among others.

Addressing the issue on Thursday, Chowdhury said, "The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and the Department of Shipping have held discussions with ship owners and workers. Talks are ongoing and the matter will be resolved today.”

“The main demand of the workers is the food allowance. Of course it's a fair demand. There's no doubt about it," he told reporters at the Secretariat.

Referring to previous instances of workers' unrest, the state minister highlighted the need for discussions to reach a compromise.

A nationwide strike by the water transport workers on Oct 20, 2020 over different demands put a halt on loading and unloading of goods at lighterage ships in Chattogram's Majhirghat. Photo: Suman Babu

"The workers have gone on strike before which was resolved through discussions. Workers are helpless. Their livelihoods depend on their labour. The employer-worker relationship should be friendly and cordial. We will resolve this issue by coordinating with the owners and workers.”

Earlier, the Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Association said the workers would have to end the strike if they want to negotiate with the owners.

They highlighted six 'unreasonable' demands raised by the workers, compliance with which would make it impossible to operate the cargo ships, according to them.

Former vice-president of BCVA Khurshid Alam believes some bad actors, under the guise of being workers, are trying to undermine progress in the country.

Urging the workers to remain patient, he said, "In 2016 [pay scale], government employees were entitled to various benefits, including salary in line with the pay grade, house rent, medical allowance, increment, laundry allowance and festival bonus, gratuity, holiday allowance, cooking fuel, a cook hired by the employer, oil and soap."

"That gazette will remain in force until June 30, 2021. It only has a few months to go and after that, the workers can raise their demands. Other demands, including food allowance, made by the Bangladesh Shipping Workers Federation and Naval Workers Protection Unity Council are disrespectful in this regard.”

With neither side willing to budge, cargo vessels across the country remained docked on Thursday. The unloading of goods has also been halted at various ports.

However, Shah Alam, president of the Bangladesh Shipping Workers' Federation, indicated on Wednesday that the strike would be called off if an agreement was reached over food allowance.

The Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners' Association operates 5,000 cargo ships with around 200,000 workers working on these vessels, according to workers' leaders.

The workers also staged a similar movement in November last year. That movement was later halted after the workers were given ‘assurances’ about their demands being met. But that ultimately came to no avail, according to the workers.

Other demands include stopping extortion and robbery on vessels, providing appointment letters to workers, issuing identity cards and service books to workers and