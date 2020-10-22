Bangladesh water transport owners want workers to end strike before talks

The Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Association (BCVA) made the call at a media briefing in Dhaka's Bijoy Nagar on Thursday.

It came as the transportation of goods across the country remained stalled for a third day, with the disgruntled workers continuing their strike to press home an 11-point demand.

Former vice-president of BCVA Khurshid Alam believes some people, engaged in criminal activities under the guise of being workers, are trying to undermine progress in the country.

Urging the workers to remain patient, he said, "In 2016, government employees were entitled to various benefits, including salary in line with the pay scale, house rent, medical allowance, increment, laundry allowance and festival bonus, gratuity, holiday allowance, cooking fuel, a cook hired by the owner, oil and soap."

"That gazette will remain in force until June 30, 2021. It only has a few months to go and after that, the workers can raise the matter. Other demands, including food allowance, made by the Bangladesh Shipping Workers Federation and Naval Workers Protection Unity Council are disrespectful in this regard.”

Responding to a question, Khurshid said the workers would have to end the strike if they want to negotiate with the owners. Otherwise, it will not be possible to operate the cargo vessels.

The workers began their indefinite strike at 12 am on Oct 20, placing 11 demands, including food allowances.

Reacting to strike, the owners highlighted six 'unreasonable' demands raised by the workers, compliance with which would make it impossible to operate the cargo ships, according to them.

With neither side willing to budge, cargo vessels across the country remained docked on Thursday. The unloading of goods has also been halted at various ports.

However, Shah Alam, president of the Bangladesh Shipping Workers' Federation, indicated on Wednesday that the strike would be called off if an agreement was reached over food allowance.

The Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners' Association operates 5,000 cargo ships with around 200,000 workers working on these vessels, according to workers' leaders.

The workers also staged a similar movement in November last year. That movement was later halted after the workers were given ‘assurances’ about their demands being met. But that ultimately came to no avail, according to the workers.

Other demands include stopping extortion and robbery on vessels, providing appointment letters to workers, issuing identity cards and service books to workers and ensuring social safety of workers.