Bangladesh reports 1,696 virus cases, 24 deaths in a day

The death toll surged to 5,747 after 24 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to government data.

Another 1,704 patients recovered from the disease in the same period, bringing the total to 310,532.

A total of 14,958 samples were tested at 110 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 11.34 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 78.65 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.

Globally, over 41.26 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.13 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.