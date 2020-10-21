Lawyer accuses Dhaka court clerk of embezzling Tk 200,000 for bail
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Oct 2020 03:48 AM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2020 03:48 AM BdST
A lawyers’ leader has accused a Dhaka court clerk of embezzling Tk 200,000 from the family of an accused by promising them bail.
The clerk, Jalal Hossain, works at the Fifth Joint Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court as a bench assistant.
Md Hossain Ali Khan Hasan, the general secretary of the Dhaka Bar Association, has lodged a written complaint with the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge seeking action against Jalal.
Citing the complaint, Hasan said Jalal took Tk 700,000 from Hamida Begum, a resident of South Maushandi of Dhaka’s Narinda, promising her to work for the bail of her son Biplob Hossain on Feb 20.
Jalal paid back Tk 500,000 in two cheques but refused to repay the rest of the money after Biplob’s bail petition had been dismissed, Hasan said.
He filed the complaint after Hamida complained at the association, he said and added that Jalal had faced similar allegations earlier.
- COVID-19 test for travellers at 10 more private labs
- Judicial probe report submitted in MC college rape case
- 3 airport runways to be revamped
- DU to hold admission tests in divisional cities
- Daily tally: 18 virus deaths, 1,380 cases
- Khalidi gets bail again in ACC case
- 3 airport runways to be revamped
- Fake dentists: Man, father-in-law jailed
Most Read
- With the promise of a better life, Bhasan Char awaits Rohingya refugees
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi gets bail again in ACC case
- Dhaka University to hold admission tests in divisional cities in pandemic
- Final Trump-Biden debate will feature 'mute' button after chaotic first clash
- Think you have ‘normal’ blood pressure? Think again
- China's Sinovac vaccine is safe, Brazil institute says
- Amid tensions with China, India warns Amazon, Flipkart over country of origin rule
- The ‘floating’ road in Kishoreganj
- Bangladesh logs 1,380 new virus cases, another 18 die
- France shuts Paris mosque in crackdown after teacher's beheading