Lawyer accuses Dhaka court clerk of embezzling Tk 200,000 for bail

The clerk, Jalal Hossain, works at the Fifth Joint Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court as a bench assistant.

Md Hossain Ali Khan Hasan, the general secretary of the Dhaka Bar Association, has lodged a written complaint with the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge seeking action against Jalal.

Citing the complaint, Hasan said Jalal took Tk 700,000 from Hamida Begum, a resident of South Maushandi of Dhaka’s Narinda, promising her to work for the bail of her son Biplob Hossain on Feb 20.

Jalal paid back Tk 500,000 in two cheques but refused to repay the rest of the money after Biplob’s bail petition had been dismissed, Hasan said.

He filed the complaint after Hamida complained at the association, he said and added that Jalal had faced similar allegations earlier.