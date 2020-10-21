Bangladesh to promote secondary students to next class without annual exams

Students from Class VI to Class X will be assessed on weekly assignments, based on an abridged syllabus prepared by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board, which can be completed in 30 working days. But that will not bar students from being promoted to the next class.

Dipu Moni said, “There won't be any tests this time in light of the coronavirus situation. This time there won't be any annual examinations."

"This assessment method is only there to help us understand the weaknesses of the students so that these can be addressed. The assessment will not have any bearing on their promotion to the next class. It will be used to address their weaknesses and help them rectify these."