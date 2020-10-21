Bangladesh records 1,545 new virus cases, deaths jump by 24
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Oct 2020 03:21 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2020 03:21 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,545 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection in a 24-hour period, taking the tally to 393,131.
The death toll surged to 5,723 after 24 fatalities were registered until 8 am Tuesday, according to data released by the health directorate.
The number of new recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period with another 1,704 patients overcoming the disease. It brings the total to 308,845.
A total of 14,086 samples were tested at 110 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 10.97 percent.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 78.56 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.
Globally, over 40.81 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.12 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
