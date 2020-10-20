MC College rape: judicial committee submits report to High Court

The contents of the report, however, are yet to be disclosed.

The report was submitted to a virtual bench of Justice Md Mujibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohiuddin Shamim on Tuesday.

“The 176-page report came in at 11am. I haven’t had the chance to go through it. The next hearing will take place on Nov 1,” the senior judge of the bench said

Deputy Attorney General Nawroz Md Rasel Chowdhury and lawyer Muhammad Misbah Uddin, who brought the media reports on the rape to the court’s attention, joined the virtual court.

A lawyer of the Supreme Court, Misbah had pleaded with the court to issue orders after bringing the matter to its notice on Sep 27, following which the High Court formed a committee for a judicial investigation on Sep 29.

The committee included the judge of Sylhet’s Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, chief metropolitan magistrate and additional deputy commissioner (general).

That day, the panel of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim ordered the committee to submit a report in 15 days.

It was mandated to interview the woman, the plaintiff of the case, the MC College principal, the hostel superintendent and witnesses, if any, and whoever it deems necessary.

The High Court also ordered the commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police to ensure security of the members of the committee and the deputy commissioner to provide the panel with the logistics.

A rule was issued stating why the defendants will not be instructed to take appropriate legal steps against the college principal and hostel superintendent for their negligence in preventing the rape of the woman at the hostel and obstructing the entrance of non-student individuals on the campus.

The secretary to education, law, and home ministries, vice-chancellor of the National University, registrar, principal of MC College, Sylhet deputy commissioner, commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, and the superintendent of the college hostel were asked to reply to the rule within two weeks.

Around 9 in the night on Sep 25, several activists of ruling Awami League’s student front Bangladesh Chhatra League allegedly took a woman, who came to the campus with his husband, to the hostel and raped her.

The following day, the husband started a case against nine people with the Shah Paran Police and named Chhatra League activist Saifur Rahman as the prime accused. Police have arrested eight people in the case so far.

The education ministry formed an investigation committee to look into whether there was any negligence on the part of the college administration with regards to the incident.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education assembled the three-strong committee and issued the order on Sep 28.

Prof Md Shahehdul Khabir Chowdhury, the director (college and administration) of the directorate, was made the convener of the committee.