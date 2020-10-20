Bangladesh to renovate airport runways in Jessore, Syedpur and Rajshahi

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday approved a Tk 5.66 billion project to overlay thicker asphalt concrete on the runway surfaces of Jessore Airport, Syedpur Airport and Rajshahi’s Shah Makhdum Airport.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over a virtual meeting of the ECNEC, Planning Division Secretary Md Asadul Islam said.

Secretary Asadul started by praying for the swift recovery of Planning Minister MA Mannan who was hospitalised with COVID-19 earlier this month.

Asadul said the plans include the modernisation of the airfield ground lighting or AGL systems and improving the drainage system of the runways, while each runway will be equipped with modern fire trucks.

The prime minister instructed airport authorities to set up sufficient lighting for night-time flights.

The revamp work will kick off in January next year and the timeline ends in June 2023.

The ECNEC approved four projects worth Tk 16.68 billion, including runway renovation, with the government funding Tk 15.24 billion.

The three other projects:

>>Land Acquisition and Development for Solid Waste Management in Kadmarsul Area of Narayanganj City Corporation, worth Tk 3.01 billion.

>>Madaripur, Shariatpur and Rajbari District Rural Infrastructure Development: Tk 5.49 million.

>>Irrigation Expansion in Greater Dinajpur and Joypurhat Districts through Surface Water Development: Tk 2.51 billion.