Wounds have healed but scars run deep for Narayanganj mosque blast survivors

Amzad and Mohammed Kenan have returned home following a lengthy hospital stay. But after a month of treatment, the earaches linger on along with the physical -- and emotional -- distress.

Amzad and Kenan are among three survivors of a series of devastating airconditioner explosions that rocked a mosque in Narayanganj's Fatullah on Sept 4, claiming 34 lives.

The other survivor, Mamun Pradhan, was discharged from hospital three days after the incident on Sept 7.

Burn victim Amzad has mostly recovered. He still feels some pain in his body.

Amzad was released from Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sept 30 and Kenan on Oct 11. They are now back in Narayanganj.

The fire sparked by the explosions burnt 25 percent of Amzad's body and 30 percent of Kenan's, including both their airways. Both of them are also suffering from hearing impairment, which requires regular treatment.

Recounting the events of that horrific night, Amzad and Kenan were both overcome with emotions.

On the fateful night of Sept 4, Amzad, 36, the son of Abdul Ahad from Noakhali's Companiganj, went to the mosque with his brother-in-law 'Imran' to offer the Esha prayers. While they were both rushed to the hospital after the blasts, Imran did not survive.

"Imran and I had been performing the five daily prayers together in the mosque for a few years. We'd go everywhere together," Amzad said.

But he could not hold back his emotions as he revisited the tragedy.

"I'd put my shoes on when outside after saying my prayers. I was standing near the ablution area and that's when it all unfolded. It didn't take even ten seconds! I didn't understand what had just happened!"

"But I can only thank Allah for still being alive. I'd watch people die every day from my hospital bed. And when I'd sleep, I'd see them call me in my dreams."

Amzad lives in his in-laws' house in Narayanganj with his wife and their 5-year-old daughter. He worked as a driver for a garment factory in the area. He is currently on leave.

"They have given me leave. I can't go back to work until I recover," he said.

A part of Amzad's left ear had to be amputated due to excessive pain and burns. He regularly visits the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for treatment on his ear.

“It's become difficult to sleep due to the pain in my ears. The doctor has prescribed medicine to reduce the pain. I'm diabetic on top of that. The physical discomfort hasn't gone away."

Md Kenan is now in Narayanganj after being released from the hospital.

Kenan, 24, son of Chunnu Miah of Patuakhali, also worked in a garment factory in Narayanganj. But he had been jobless for three months before the incident as the outbreak of the coronavirus forced his factory to shut down.

Since then, he had remained in Narayanganj to look for work.

Describing the events of Sept 4, Kenan said, "I was putting on my shoes outside after the Esha prayers when I felt the fire brushing against my body."

“I fell unconscious afterwards but a few people took me to Narayanganj General Hospital. But I had to be transferred to Dhaka as the quality of treatment there wasn't good enough. I wasn't supposed to live. I'm only here by the grace of God... that's the only reason why I'm home right now.”

On the toll it has taken on his family, Kenan said, "I have a young son who is just three years old. The family were entirely dependent on me at one point. But after the incident, we had to get help from my younger brother and father to continue my treatment."

However, both Amzad and Kenan are paying for their treatment with financial assistance provided by the administration.

Narayanganj's deputy commissioner's office had allocated a fund of Tk 10.75 million for the families of the 35 victims. Each family received Tk 500,000 from the authorities.