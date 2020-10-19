HC rules on photojournalist Kajol’s bail appeal
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Oct 2020 03:45 PM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2020 03:45 PM BdST
The High Court has issued a rule on the bail appeal of photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol, in a case filed by Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor under the Digital Security Act.
The court ordered the state to explain in two weeks why Kajol will not be granted bail.
A bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mostafizur Rahman issued the order on Monday following a hearing of Kajol’s bail appeal.
Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua and Ripon Barua represented Kajol in the court, while Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappy was the state counsel.
“Besides the rule issued on photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol’s bail appeal, the court also ordered the investigation officer of the case to appear on Nov 12 with the case docket,” Jyotirmoy Barua told bdnews24.com.
On Mar 9, Kajol was named in a case filed against the daily Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury over a report published on the people ‘involved’ in disgraced ruling party operative Shamima Noor Papia’s alleged escort services based in The Westin Dhaka.
Kajol went missing for about two months following the case and was arrested later by the Border Guards Bangladesh from Benapole border.
He was later brought to Dhaka Jail from Jashore Jail.
On June 23, he was arrested and presented before the judge through a video conference, when the judge turned down his bail appeal. The Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court rejected his bail appeal again on Aug 24.
He appealed to the High Court against the decision on Sept 8.
