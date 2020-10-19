Bagerhat court jails man for life over child rape in swift trial

Bagerhat Prevention of Women and Child Oppression Tribunal Judge Md Nure Alam issued the verdict on Monday.

The convict, Abdul Mannan Sarder, was also slapped with a fine of Tk 20,000.

On Oct 12, charges were framed on the case of raping a seven-year-old child in the Asrayan Project in Mongla Upazila.

The court has announced the verdict in a week from the day of framing the charges. This is an unprecedented incident in the history of penal court in Bangladesh to complete a trial in such a short time, said the lawyers.

According to the Prevention of Oppression against Women and Children Act, the trial of a suspect in a rape case can be completed in 15 working days, said APP Ranojit Kumar Mondol. “The Bagerhat court has set an example by announcing the verdict in such a short notice,” he said.

The development comes when protests have spread across Bangladesh demanding swift trials and exemplary punishment of rapists.

Rocked by a string of incidents of sexual violence against women for which the protesters blame “a culture of impunity”, the government has introduced death penalty for rape.