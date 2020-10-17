Voting is underway in Dhaka, Naogaon polls
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Oct 2020 11:02 AM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2020 11:17 AM BdST
The constituents of Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 have begun to cast their ballots to elect their new representatives in parliament.
Voting has been taking place without incident so far after the polls opened at 9 am Saturday amid tight security, according to GM Sahtab Uddin, returning officer.
He urged voters to come to the polling centres to exercise their democratic rights without any trouble.
Although the major political groups are contesting the by-election, there has not been any festivity surrounding the vote nor have there been reports of any major violence.
The voter turnout will be a major focus at the by-polls after only 5 percent of constituents showed up to cast ballots in the Dhaka-10 by-election in March when the first coronavirus cases were reported in the country.
“More people will come to vote if the competition is intense.”
The Election Commission has also clamped restrictions on vehicular movement in the constituencies.
