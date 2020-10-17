Bangladesh records 23 new virus cases, cases rise by 1,209

The caseload climbed to 387,295 after 1,209 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, the government said in a statement.

The number of new recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period with another 1,509 patients overcoming the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 302,298.

A total of 11,573 samples were tested at 110 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 10.45 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 78.05 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.

Globally, over 39.36 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.1 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.