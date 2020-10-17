Anti-rape march attacked in Feni
Feni Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Oct 2020 02:17 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2020 02:17 PM BdST
A group of anti-rape protesters have been attacked during a rally in Feni, organised by leftist student groups as part of a 'long march' from Dhaka to Noakhali to press home a nine-point charter of demands against rape and sexual violence across Bangladesh.
The incident occurred at the Shanti Company intersection area in Feni town on Saturday.
At least 30 protesters were hurt in the attack, said Jamshed Anwar Tapan, general secretary of Udichi Shilpigosthi, who is participating in the long march.
Some locals alleged that activists of the local Awami League, Juba League and Chhatra League units led the attacks. However, local Awami League leaders were not immediately available for comment.
But police did not intervene and defend the protesters from the attacks, he claimed.
Feni Police OC Md Alamgir Hossain said, “We tried to fend off the attackers. The long march participants were sent to Noakhali after the incident.”
The platform is also seeking to form a consensus over the issue while highlighting its nine-point demands in the course of the long march, according to Nasir Uddin Prince, general secretary of the Samajtantrik Chhatra Front.
The march will be capped with a rally at Noakhali city on Saturday evening.
