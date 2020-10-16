Newborn declared dead at DMCH starts moving before burial
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Oct 2020 07:30 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2020 07:30 PM BdST
A newborn girl which was declared dead by the doctors at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital started moving before she was being buried at a city graveyard.
‘Shahinur’, a resident of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila, gave birth and the baby had no response at the time. Efforts to save her are underway,” the hospital officials said.
The woman was admitted to the hospital three days ago and she gave birth to the child early on Friday.
The newborn was declared dead minutes after her birth and the doctors asked Shahinur’s husband Yasin Molla to take her to a graveyard for burial.
Yasin took the baby to Bosila graveyard but he rushed her straight to DMCH after she showed signs of movement.
Such incident is not rare in the world, DMCH Director Brig Gen AKM Nasir Uddin told bdnews24.com.
More stories
- Fashion brands accused of exploiting workers at risk of layoffs
- Masud Bin Momen promoted to senior secretary
- Bangladeshis struggle to return to work abroad
- US slates countries backing Myanmar
- Hasina seeks US support for Rohingya return
- Nur-led student body splits
- Rohingya crisis: Biegun calls for long-term solution
- Bangladeshis with stay permits can go to Italy
Most Read
- Boycott 'Prothom Alo': Joy
- US criticises countries providing military, political support to Myanmar
- International community must redouble efforts to resolve Rohingya crisis: Biegun
- 'Things will get worse': London goes into stricter lockdown
- Samsung brings smart clothing care device AirDresser to Bangladesh
- Dhaka-5 polls: EC issues 3-day ban on motorcycles
- Bangladesh plans ‘major’ textbook overhaul in shift of focus towards quality education
- Embroiled in rape charges, Nur suffers split in anti-quota student movement
- Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen elevated to senior secretary
- WHO study says remdesivir did not cut hospital stay or mortality in COVID-19 patients