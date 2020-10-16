Newborn declared dead at DMCH starts moving before burial

‘Shahinur’, a resident of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila, gave birth and the baby had no response at the time. Efforts to save her are underway,” the hospital officials said.

The woman was admitted to the hospital three days ago and she gave birth to the child early on Friday.

The newborn was declared dead minutes after her birth and the doctors asked Shahinur’s husband Yasin Molla to take her to a graveyard for burial.

Yasin took the baby to Bosila graveyard but he rushed her straight to DMCH after she showed signs of movement.

Such incident is not rare in the world, DMCH Director Brig Gen AKM Nasir Uddin told bdnews24.com.