Hasina urges all to work for ‘hunger-free’ world

"Let us make the world free of hunger. We work with a single notion to build Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country, free of hunger and poverty that the Father of the Nation dreamed of. We are working to reach that goal,” Hasina said during a virtual event to mark World Food Day.

People in Bangladesh are courageous and can confront any adverse situation, she said. "We're confronting the coronavirus pandemic as well as storms, floods and other natural calamities. This is how we survive.”

But the government has to ensure food security, Hasina said, adding her government has been providing free food to the poor.

"We'll continue to do so. Not a single person will remain hungry or stay homeless. Everyone will receive medical facilities. No one will suffer from malnutrition," Hasina said.

"It's our goal to ensure nutrition along with food, so people remain healthy," she said while highlighting the government’s social safety net programme.

"Bangladesh is a small country. But today we have a huge population of 165 million. The most important thing is to ensure food for this population and we are following in the footsteps of the Father of the Nation and coming up with different programmes and implementing them," said Hasina.

When the Awami League formed government in 1996, Bangladesh had a food deficiency of 4 million tonnes, she said. In 2001, when the government completed five years, the country had a food surplus of 2.6 million tonnes.

Hasina highlighted the steps taken by the Awami League government for farmers.

"Bangladesh could not move forward after the Father of the Nation was assassinated in 1975. The military dictators who formed the government in 1975 tried to make Bangladesh dependent on others."

Hasina also highlighted different government initiatives to keep the economy moving amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our work is intended to provide benefit to the farmers. On that note, we attached the utmost importance to food production when the coronavirus pandemic broke out. We ensured that our food production increased, so Bangladesh does not get affected even if there's a global famine. We offered different incentives to ensure that people in Bangladesh do not suffer,” she said.

The government has rolled out a stimulus package amid the coronavirus pandemic, equivalent to 4 percent of the GDP. It gave Tk 50 billion incentive to the farmers, she said.

It is also helping the farmers market their produce and motivating them to use machinery in farming, the prime minister said.

"We have allocated Tk 30 billion for this, so that they can use machinery in farming at a nominal cost while the government pays the rest," Hasina said.

The government has a special allocation of Tk 90 billion. "We distribute this among the farmers so that they don’t become demotivated in farming.”

“Food is the most important thing. People will live well if we can ensure food security.”