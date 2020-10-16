Four die as train crushes into car at level crossing in Jashore
Jashore Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Oct 2020 08:18 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2020 08:18 PM BdST
Four people have been killed and two more injured after a train ploughed into a car at a level crossing in Jashore’s Abhaynagar.
The car was headed for the Jashore-Khulna Highway when Khulna-bound Mahananda Express crushed into it near Bhairab Bridge at Nawapara on Friday afternoon, the police said.
The victims, all passengers of the car, came to Abhaynagar from Narail to see a doctor, said local police chief Tajul Islam.
They were “Hirok”, his friend “Ashraful”, the wife of one of the two men, and a 7-year-old girl. OC Tajul said the police contacted the authorities in Narail for more details.
Two people died on the spot while three others were injured, Tajul said.
The girl died at the Abhaynagar Upazila Health Complex while another victim succumbed to the injuries at the Khulna Medical College Hospital.
