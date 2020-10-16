Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen elevated to senior secretary
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Oct 2020 09:40 AM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2020 09:50 AM BdST
The government has elevated Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen to senior secretary. The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notice on Thursday, announcing his promotion.
Prior to his appointment as the foreign secretary in December 2019, he had been Bangladesh’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations since 2015.
Before that, Masud Bin Momen served as Bangladesh’s ambassador to Japan from 2012 to 2015. He also served as ambassador to Italy and permanent representative to the Food and Agriculture Organisation, World Food Programme and International Fund for Agricultural Development from 2008 to 2012.
Masud Bin Momen joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an assistant secretary in 1988. He belongs to the Bangladesh Civil Service (foreign affairs) 1985 Batch. He holds a master’s degree in international relations from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, Boston.
He holds another master’s degree in economics from Dhaka University. He also received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the same university.
- Masud Bin Momen promoted to senior secretary
- Bangladeshis struggle to return to work abroad
- US slates countries backing Myanmar
- Hasina seeks US support for Rohingya return
- Nur-led student body splits
- Rohingya crisis: Biegun calls for long-term solution
- Bangladeshis with stay permits can go to Italy
- Dhaka-5 polls: 3-day ban on motorcycles
Most Read
- Boycott 'Prothom Alo': Joy
- Dhaka-5 polls: EC issues 3-day ban on motorcycles
- Five get death over gang-rape of madrasa student in Tangail
- International community must redouble efforts to resolve Rohingya crisis: Biegun
- US criticises countries providing military, political support to Myanmar
- 'Things will get worse': London goes into stricter lockdown
- In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction
- Bangladesh plans ‘major’ textbook overhaul in shift of focus towards quality education
- Samsung brings smart clothing care device AirDresser to Bangladesh
- Delhi's Nortje bowls fastest ball in IPL history