Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen elevated to senior secretary

Prior to his appointment as the foreign secretary in December 2019, he had been Bangladesh’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations since 2015.

Before that, Masud Bin Momen served as Bangladesh’s ambassador to Japan from 2012 to 2015. He also served as ambassador to Italy and permanent representative to the Food and Agriculture Organisation, World Food Programme and International Fund for Agricultural Development from 2008 to 2012.

Masud Bin Momen joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an assistant secretary in 1988. He belongs to the Bangladesh Civil Service (foreign affairs) 1985 Batch. He holds a master’s degree in international relations from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, Boston.

He holds another master’s degree in economics from Dhaka University. He also received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the same university.