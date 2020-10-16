Bangladesh records 1,527 new virus cases, recoveries top 300,000
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Oct 2020 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2020 03:29 PM BdST
Bangladesh has posted 1,527 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a day, taking the tally so far to 386,086.
The death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 5,623 after 15 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, the government said in a statement.
Another 1,509 patients recovered from the disease 19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 300,738.
A total of 13,577 samples were tested at 109 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 11.25 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 77.89 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.
Globally, over 38.95 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.09 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Fashion brands accused of exploiting workers at risk of layoffs
- Masud Bin Momen promoted to senior secretary
- Bangladeshis struggle to return to work abroad
- US slates countries backing Myanmar
- Hasina seeks US support for Rohingya return
- Nur-led student body splits
- Rohingya crisis: Biegun calls for long-term solution
- Bangladeshis with stay permits can go to Italy
Most Read
- Boycott 'Prothom Alo': Joy
- US criticises countries providing military, political support to Myanmar
- International community must redouble efforts to resolve Rohingya crisis: Biegun
- 'Things will get worse': London goes into stricter lockdown
- Dhaka-5 polls: EC issues 3-day ban on motorcycles
- Samsung brings smart clothing care device AirDresser to Bangladesh
- Bangladesh plans ‘major’ textbook overhaul in shift of focus towards quality education
- Bangladeshis with stay permits can travel to Italy as it lifts flight embargo
- Embroiled in rape charges, Nur suffers split in anti-quota student movement
- Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen elevated to senior secretary