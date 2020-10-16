Customs seizes 39,000 yaba pills from Saudi Arabia-bound garments consignment in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Oct 2020 06:32 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2020 06:59 PM BdST
The authorities have seized 39,000 yaba pills from an apparel consignment on its way to Saudi Arabia at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport.
Tipped off, officials found the drugs in three cartons of sweaters on Friday morning, according to Md Sanwarul Kabir, the deputy commissioner of customs.
“The garment items were being exported to a company named Apariz International Garments in Saudi Arabia from Bangladesh. Bangladeshi company SS Yam and Samy were sending the apparel in 439 cartons,” Kabir told bdnews24.com.
The packets of yaba pills were found in the sweaters’ pockets, he said.
“The goods arrived in the airport warehouse after 9 at night on Thursday. Later, upon suspicion about the goods, the aviation security authorities went through the cartons.”
He said that the contraband pills were taken out in the presence of representatives from different agencies including the Department of Narcotics Control.
The authorities are taking legal steps about the matter.
- Fashion brands accused of exploiting workers at risk of layoffs
- Masud Bin Momen promoted to senior secretary
- Bangladeshis struggle to return to work abroad
- US slates countries backing Myanmar
- Hasina seeks US support for Rohingya return
- Nur-led student body splits
- Rohingya crisis: Biegun calls for long-term solution
- Bangladeshis with stay permits can go to Italy
Most Read
- Boycott 'Prothom Alo': Joy
- US criticises countries providing military, political support to Myanmar
- International community must redouble efforts to resolve Rohingya crisis: Biegun
- 'Things will get worse': London goes into stricter lockdown
- Samsung brings smart clothing care device AirDresser to Bangladesh
- Dhaka-5 polls: EC issues 3-day ban on motorcycles
- Bangladesh plans ‘major’ textbook overhaul in shift of focus towards quality education
- Embroiled in rape charges, Nur suffers split in anti-quota student movement
- Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen elevated to senior secretary
- WHO study says remdesivir did not cut hospital stay or mortality in COVID-19 patients