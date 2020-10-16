Anti-rape protesters kick off 'long march' to Noakhali

Leftist student groups organised the march under the banner of “Bangladesh Against Rape and Torture”.

It kicked off from Dhaka's Shahbagh around 10:30 am on Friday.

Speaking at a rally ahead of the march, Masud Rana, president of the Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, said, "People will not accept the culture of rape that has been created through political patronage across the country. Our long march aims to create a mass awakening against it.”

Luna Noor, a member of Communist Party of Bangladesh's women's cell, said, "This long march is our call for a coordinated fight for justice, to unite the consciousness of the people in an environment of injustice."

Mehedi Hasan, president of the Bangladesh Chhatra Union, said, “The government has made the death penalty the maximum punishment for rape. But this is not enough to eradicate rape from society and the state.

"What we need more than the death penalty is the resignation of the home minister. Her statement after the DPP rape indulges those who oppress women.”

Nasir Uddin Prince, general secretary of the Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, said the protesters will march from Shahbagh to Chashara in Narayanganj via Gulistan. They will then head to Sonargaon before reaching Comilla in the afternoon.

After a short rally in Cumilla town, they will begin the final leg of trek to Noakhali via Feni. Another rally will be held in Feni town on Saturday before the group sets off for Begumganj via Chaumuhani. The long march will later be capped Maijdee Court in the afternoon.

The platform will also press home its nine-point charter of demand in the course of the long march to form a consensus against rape and sexual violence, said Prince.

The demands are:

# Exemplary punishment of those involved in continuous incidents of rapes and violence against women across Bangladesh. The home minister must resign for his “failure” to stop rape and torture of women.

# Sexual and social violence against women of ethnic minorities in the hilly areas and other parts of the country by the military and civilians must stop.

# All government and private offices, and educational institutions must constitute cells to prevent sexual harassment of women following High Court orders. The government must implement the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women or CEDAW fully. It must also abolish the laws and practice that grow inequality toward women.

# Speeches against women in programmes, including religious ones, must be declared a punishable offence. Women cannot be presented as a product in literature, drama, cinema and advertisements. BTCL must play an effective role in controlling pornography. The government will have to sponsor healothy cultural practices.

# Mental harassment of victims during investigations must stop. Their legal and social security must be ensured.

# Crime and gender experts must be included in Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunals. More tribunals must be formed for quick disposal of cases.

# Section 155 (4) of Evidence Act of 1872 that involves impeaching credit of witness must be abolished. The DNA Act must be made effective for recognition of evidence to prove charges.

# Articles, essays, chapters, images, instructions and choice of word that are defamatory or based on inequality towards women must be avoided in textbooks.

# The efforts to conceal rape incidents through arbitration must be declared punishable offence.