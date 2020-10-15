Hasina seeks US support for quick Rohingya rehabilitation in Myanmar

Bangladesh wants a quick return of the Rohingya, she told US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun on Thursday, according to her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

The international community, including the US, should help the Rohingya get rehabilitated in their homeland, she added.

Biegun, a former special envoy to North Korea, met Hasina at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on the second day of his visit.

He told the prime minister that the US also wants a permanent solution to the Rohingya refugee crisis and will continue supporting Bangladesh on the issue.

Hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingya had already fled decades of persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar to take shelter in Bangladesh before the exodus, the fastest-growing refugee crisis, began in August 2017 following a military crackdown in Rakhine.

Cox’s Bazar, the southeast coastal district, now has the world’s largest refugee settlement.

The government is trying to meet their urgent needs under emergency response plan with the help of international organisations led by the United Nations.

Bangladesh had signed an agreement with Myanmar for the repatriation of the refugees by the end of 2017, but the attempts to kickstart the process have failed twice.

International organisations say the situation in the Rakhine state is still dangerous for the Rohingya, who are denied citizenship by Myanmar.

The Rohingya are also refusing to go back unless their security and basic citizen rights such as medical care and education are ensured by Myanmar.

Hasina described the Rohingya refugee crisis as “a burden” for Bangladesh with scarce land and a high population density.

“The crisis has been created by Myanmar. They should take their nationals back,” she told Biegun.

The huge refugee population is also creating social problems and increasing security risks, she said.

Hasina and Biegun also discussed Bangladesh’s demand for the deportation of Rashed Chowdhury, a convict in the case over the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Karim said.

Biegun assured Hasina of resuming the process to issue visas to Bangladeshi students when the pandemic situation improves.

He said the US will work closely with Bangladesh to improve financial and trade relations.

The US deputy secretary said they were working to make a coronavirus vaccine available in the market “within the next two weeks”, according to Karim.

He also was keen on developing partnership in the energy sector.