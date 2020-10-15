Home > Bangladesh

Four of a family found dead in Satkhira

  Satkhira Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Oct 2020 09:21 AM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2020 09:21 AM BdST

Four members of a family have been found dead with their throats slit in Kalaroa Upazila of Satkhira, said police.

The grisly incident took place in Khalshi village early on Thursday, said Additional Police Superintendent Mirza Salahuddin.

The dead were fish trader Shahinur Rahman, 40, his wife Sabina Khatun, 30, son Siam Hossain Mahi, 9, and daughter Tasnim, 6.

Shahinur’s cousin Raihanul Islam heard someone groaning in the morning,  said Officer Salahuddin.

“He went there and found Shahinur’s room bolted from outside and bodies lying in  a pool of blood inside the room.”

Police are yet to arrest the killers or their motive behind the murder.

