Five get death over gang-rape of madrasa student in Tangail
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Oct 2020 01:59 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2020 02:14 PM BdST
A tribunal has given the death penalty to five men for the gang rape of a madrasa student in Tangail's Bhuapur in 2012.
Tangail's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Khaleda Yasmin handed down the sentence along with a fine of Tk 100,000 on each of the convicts on Thursday.
Two of the five suspects, Sri Sanjit and Gopi Chandra Shil, were in court when the verdict was delivered. The other accused, Sri Sujon Munirishi, Sri Rajon and Shagor Chandra Sinha, are absconding.
Court Inspector Tanbir Ahmed said the five had abducted the Bhuapur madrasa student back in January 2012 before gang-raping her.
The victim's mother Rozina Khatun as the plaintiff started the case against them with Bhuapur police.
Bhuapur Police OC and investigation officer of the case Harej Ali Mia later conducted a raid and arrested Sanjit and Gopi Chandra from Madhupur. The police filed the charge-sheet against five suspects in 2015.
