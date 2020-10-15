Embroiled in rape charges, Nur suffers split in anti-quota student movement

Nur is embroiled in charges of rape of a female colleague of the organisation while Rashed faces criticisms for backing the ex-DUCSU leader.

A new 22-strong convening committee was announced on Thursday.

Its members accused Nur and Rashed of not being financially transparent, making decisions arbitrarily, being undemocratic and trying to politicise a rape case started by a Dhaka University student against six leaders of the quota reform movement.

APM Suhel, a joint convener “expelled” from the Nur-led platform, has been named the convener during a media briefing at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Thursday.

Ismail Samrat, another expelled leader of the organisation, has been made member secretary of the students’ platform.

The new committee has a total of 14 joint conveners, three members, one joint convener and two advisors.

“Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights, a platform for students demanding reforms to the quota system in government services, was formed in 2018 to ensure the wellbeing of the nation and its people as a non-political social organisation,” Samrat said addressing the press conference.

Despite “objection” from a section of its members, the name of the platform was shortened during the celebration of third anniversary of the organisation on Feb 17.

The council also formed three more units for the youth’s rights, workers’ rights, and expatriates’ rights.

Samrat said they were kept in dark about the new units and have no idea what the objective of these units is.

The decisions angered the activists and faced opposition by the leaders from the top to the grassroots levels, he said.

“Nur alone decided to begin the process of involving (the council) with politics, which was an autocratic decision. It led to extreme dispute in the organisation,” he added.

The new committee has been formed for organisational reforms in the efforts to build a discrimination-free Bangladesh, he added.

Responding to a question about the split of the organisation, Nur said, “Those who announced the committee are not members of the organisation. Many of them are members of another platform. Suhel, the convener of the new committee, was expelled from the organisation for violating its rules in May.”

“Now, everyone has right to claim membership of the organisation. But it means nothing.”

Nur also stated that government is carrying out such activities ti weaken the platform has out of vengeance.

Rashed was not immediately available for comment on the matter.