Embroiled in rape charges, Nur suffers split in anti-quota student movement
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Oct 2020 09:06 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2020 09:06 PM BdST
The student movement for government job quota reforms has split and the breakaway faction has challenged the authority of Muhammad Rashed Khan, joint convener of the Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights, and former DUCSU vice president Nurul Haque Nur.
Nur is embroiled in charges of rape of a female colleague of the organisation while Rashed faces criticisms for backing the ex-DUCSU leader.
A new 22-strong convening committee was announced on Thursday.
Its members accused Nur and Rashed of not being financially transparent, making decisions arbitrarily, being undemocratic and trying to politicise a rape case started by a Dhaka University student against six leaders of the quota reform movement.
APM Suhel, a joint convener “expelled” from the Nur-led platform, has been named the convener during a media briefing at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Thursday.
APM Suhel, the convener of the newly-unveiled committee of Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students' Rights, speaks at a media briefing at the National Press Club on Thursday, Oct 15, 2020.
The new committee has a total of 14 joint conveners, three members, one joint convener and two advisors.
“Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights, a platform for students demanding reforms to the quota system in government services, was formed in 2018 to ensure the wellbeing of the nation and its people as a non-political social organisation,” Samrat said addressing the press conference.
Despite “objection” from a section of its members, the name of the platform was shortened during the celebration of third anniversary of the organisation on Feb 17.
The council also formed three more units for the youth’s rights, workers’ rights, and expatriates’ rights.
Samrat said they were kept in dark about the new units and have no idea what the objective of these units is.
The decisions angered the activists and faced opposition by the leaders from the top to the grassroots levels, he said.
“Nur alone decided to begin the process of involving (the council) with politics, which was an autocratic decision. It led to extreme dispute in the organisation,” he added.
The new committee has been formed for organisational reforms in the efforts to build a discrimination-free Bangladesh, he added.
Ismail Samrat, member secretary of the newly-unveiled committee of Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students' Rights, speaks at a media briefing at the National Press Club on Thursday, Oct 15, 2020.
“Now, everyone has right to claim membership of the organisation. But it means nothing.”
Nur also stated that government is carrying out such activities ti weaken the platform has out of vengeance.
Rashed was not immediately available for comment on the matter.
- Rohingya crisis: Biegun calls for long-term solution
- Bangladeshis with stay permits can go to Italy
- Dhaka-5 polls: 3-day ban on motorcycles
- EC starts case against MP Nixon
- Four of a family found dead in Satkhira
- Uttara locals clash with police over rumours
- BASA: try MP Nixon
- Producer cleared of rape charges
Most Read
- Boycott 'Prothom Alo': Joy
- Residents clash with police in Uttara over house help ‘killing’ rumours
- Bangladesh and US begin discussions in Dhaka to explore FTA option
- ‘Why should women in Bangladesh have fear?’: Saima calls for change in mentality to stop rape
- Bangladesh plans ‘major’ textbook overhaul in shift of focus towards quality education
- Four of a family found dead in Satkhira
- Administration cadre officials demand trial of MP Nixon for obscene threats
- Five get death over gang-rape of madrasa student in Tangail
- In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction
- Dhaka-5 polls: EC issues 3-day ban on motorcycles