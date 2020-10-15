EC prosecutes MP Nixon for violating electoral code of conduct
Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Oct 2020 12:15 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2020 12:29 PM BdST
The Election Commission has started a case against Faridpur-4 MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon for violating the electoral code of conduct by verbally abusing and threatening polling officials in a local by-election.
Faridpur's Senior Election Officer Nawabul Islam started the case with Charbhadrasan police on Thursday, said the station's OC Naznin Khanom.
“I started a case against the MP at 10 am in line with the EC's directions. The charges involve the violation of the electoral code of conduct,” said Nawabul.
Nixon, an independent MP, has been under the scanner over the last week after allegations surfaced that he verbally abused the deputy commissioner and a few other election officials during the by-election to the post of Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad chairman.
Under the circumstances, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda on Wednesday announced that the EC had decided to pursue legal proceedings against Nixon.
“We have decided to start a case against MP Nixon Chowdhury. The case will be filed with a police station either on Wednesday or Thursday. We have enough evidence that his conduct was in violation of the electoral rules. That is why there will be a case,” he told reporters.
After the case is recorded, the police will investigate the matter and take action in accordance with the law, CEC Huda said.
The EC is also setting up a three-strong committee, headed by an additional secretary, to look into whether MP Nixon committed any further electoral offences in addition to the code of conduct violation, according to him.
Most Read
- Apple unveils iPhone 12 with 5G, including 'Mini' and 'Pro' versions
- Residents clash with police in Uttara over house help ‘killing’ rumours
- Former DUCSU VP Nur sued after calling rape accuser a ‘woman of loose morals’
- Bangladesh and US begin discussions in Dhaka to explore FTA option
- Pandemic-induced visa troubles cast pall on dreams of American education for Bangladeshis
- ‘Why should women in Bangladesh have fear?’: Saima calls for change in mentality to stop rape
- Administration cadre officials demand trial of MP Nixon for obscene threats
- Bangladesh plans ‘major’ textbook overhaul in shift of focus towards quality education
- India's Tata Group pulls ad featuring Hindu-Muslim family after outcry
- Tabligh Jamaat factions clash in Vatara over control of madrasa