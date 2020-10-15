EC prosecutes MP Nixon for violating electoral code of conduct

Faridpur's Senior Election Officer Nawabul Islam started the case with Charbhadrasan police on Thursday, said the station's OC Naznin Khanom.

“I started a case against the MP at 10 am in line with the EC's directions. The charges involve the violation of the electoral code of conduct,” said Nawabul.

Nixon, an independent MP, has been under the scanner over the last week after allegations surfaced that he verbally abused the deputy commissioner and a few other election officials during the by-election to the post of Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad chairman.

Bangladesh Administrative Service Association or BASA has since demanded that the authorities bring the Faridpur-4 MP to justice, with the local Awami League chapter echoing the calls.

Under the circumstances, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda on Wednesday announced that the EC had decided to pursue legal proceedings against Nixon.

“We have decided to start a case against MP Nixon Chowdhury. The case will be filed with a police station either on Wednesday or Thursday. We have enough evidence that his conduct was in violation of the electoral rules. That is why there will be a case,” he told reporters.

After the case is recorded, the police will investigate the matter and take action in accordance with the law, CEC Huda said.

The EC is also setting up a three-strong committee, headed by an additional secretary, to look into whether MP Nixon committed any further electoral offences in addition to the code of conduct violation, according to him.