Bangladeshis with stay permits can travel to Italy as it lifts flight embargo

The European country took the decision following Bangladesh’s request, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters on Thursday.

Those who have valid stay permits can go to Italy any time, if they can find suitable flights, an official at the ministry said.

“In this case they don’t have to take visa,” the official added.

Momen said those whose permits have expired will have to apply for visa.

The Italian Police will check their antecedents. Citing Italian Ambassador Enrico Nunziata, Momen said they will try to complete the police checking in an expeditious manner.

Italy still will not issue regular visas, he said.

“This withdrawal of flight embargo is only for those with valid stay permits, and expired stay permits, subject to approval by Italian authorities,” he added.

After closing its borders for a few months during the pandemic, Italy allowed arrivals from Bangladesh at the start of July.

But it later banned entry for Bangladeshis after a 'significant number' of them travelled to the European nation while carrying the coronavirus infection.

The Italian authorities sent back 165 Bangladeshis who arrived in the country from Dhaka without allowing them to disembark from the aircraft amid a scandal over fake coronavirus certificates.

Later on Jul 9, the European nation embargoed entry for Bangladeshis initially until Oct 5. The ban has now been extended to Dec 31.

Momen said Monday that Italy had been refusing Bangladesh’s request to withdraw the flight embargo because of the past behaviour of the Bangladeshi migrants and a possible second wave of the coronavirus.