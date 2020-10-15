Bangladesh logs 15 new virus deaths, caseload jumps by 1,600

The caseload climbed to 384,559 after 1,600 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, the government said in a statement.

The number of new recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,780 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 299,229.

A total of 14,104 samples were tested at 109 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 11.34 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 77.81 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.

Globally, over 38.14 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.08 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.