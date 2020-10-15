Bangladesh logs 15 new virus deaths, caseload jumps by 1,600
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Oct 2020 03:28 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2020 03:28 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 15 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the fewest in a daily count since May 28, taking the tally so far to 5,608.
The caseload climbed to 384,559 after 1,600 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, the government said in a statement.
The number of new recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,780 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 299,229.
A total of 14,104 samples were tested at 109 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 11.34 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 77.81 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.
Globally, over 38.14 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.08 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Most Read
- Residents clash with police in Uttara over house help ‘killing’ rumours
- Apple unveils iPhone 12 with 5G, including 'Mini' and 'Pro' versions
- Bangladesh and US begin discussions in Dhaka to explore FTA option
- ‘Why should women in Bangladesh have fear?’: Saima calls for change in mentality to stop rape
- Bangladesh plans ‘major’ textbook overhaul in shift of focus towards quality education
- Administration cadre officials demand trial of MP Nixon for obscene threats
- Boycott 'Prothom Alo': Joy
- Four of a family found dead in Satkhira
- Former DUCSU VP Nur sued after calling rape accuser a ‘woman of loose morals’
- US Deputy Secretary of State Beigun arrives in Bangladesh after India visit