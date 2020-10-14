Tabligh Jamaat factions clash in Vatara over control of madrasa

The incident took place at Al Madrasatul Moinul Islam madrasa in Chholmaid West Dhalibari area on Tuesday night after the Isha prayers, Vatara Police Station SI Md Moniruzzaman said.

The disciples of Maulana Saad Kandhalvi and Maulana Zubair Ahmad hurled rocks at each other, leaving several people injured in the skirmish, he said.

"The situation is calm now even though tensions were running high on Wednesday morning.”

Such incidents are a regular occurrence at the madrasa and a police team is always stationed to contain escalations, said Moniruzzaman.

When the clashed broke out at night, police rushed to the spot and took control of the situation, he said.

No case has been started over the incident.

“The madrasa is run by a committee and they attacked members of that committee to take control of the madrasa,” Maulana Zubair told bdnews24.com.

The followers of Maulana Saad could not be reached for comments over the matter.

The two factions have been involved in various confrontations at different times in the past. One person was killed during a clash between the sides two years ago.

The feuding factions had attended the Bishwa Ijtema in Tongi separately due to the disputes.