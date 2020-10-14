President Hamid off to Dubai for medical check-up
Bangabhaban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Oct 2020 10:56 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2020 10:56 PM BdST
President Md Abdul Hamid has flown to the United Arab Emirates to undergo a health check-up.
He left Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport for Dubai on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight around 8pm on Wednesday, his Assistant Press Secretary Imranul Hasan has said.
The president will undergo the check-up at the American Hospital in Dubai
He is scheduled to return to Dhaka by Oct 22.
Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque saw the president off at the VVIP Terminal of the airport.
Top military and civilian officials were also present along with the chiefs of the three armed forces.
The 76-year old head of state has been suffering from glaucoma for a long time.
He used to visit Singapore for treatment on a regular basis when he was the parliament speaker.
After taking charge as president, he has been undergoing meeical check-ups and eye treatment in Singapore as well as in London.
Hamid visited London for the last time in March.
