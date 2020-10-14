‘If I am a woman of loose morals, what are Mamun, Sohag?’ DU rape accuser asks Nur

What Nur said in a livestream on Facebook on Monday was “false and imaginary”, she told bdnews24.com on Tuesday night.

The alleged victim, a student of Islamic studies department who had also been involved in the anti-quota movement, has been on a hunger strike on the campus' Raju Memorial since Oct 8, demanding the arrest of the accused. She was later hospitalised briefly after falling ill during the strike.

Hasan Al Mamun, the key suspect in her case, is a student of the same department.

He was suspended by the Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights, a platform that organised the movement, as its convenor after the rape allegation surfaced.

Another key suspect, Nazmul Hasan Sohag, is also accused of raping the young woman promising her help.

Nur faces charges of making threats of defaming her after delaying the process of trial with a false promise of justice.

The three others -- Saiful Islam, Nazmul Huda, and Abdullah Hil Baki -- are charged with abetting the crimes.

Police arrested Saiful Islam and Nazmul Huda on Oct 11.

“We condemn this drama... she is immoral. She is making a drama out of it. She voluntarily went to bed with a boy in a launch," Nur had said on Monday.

“Even if, for the sake of argument, I am a woman of loose morals, then what are his (Nur’s) associates Sohag or Mamun? Are they men of strong moral character?” the woman shot back on Tuesday.

Nur and members of his group had accused her of conspiring against him in the beginning and staged protests “to save the rapists”, she said. “And now (Nur) says that they will not take responsibilities for the actions of Mamun and Sohag,” she said.

“The comments he (Nur) made about a Dhaka University student’s character despite being a (former) DUCSU VP will be a scandalous chapter in the history of DUCSU. His statement has proved what a disgusting character he has. I want justice for these remarks,” the woman added.

She also expressed frustration over the continuous attack on her character.

“How many cases do I have to file? I want justice,” she said.

The student has started two other cases against the six and others on charges of defaming and bullying her on the internet.