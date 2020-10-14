‘If I am a woman of loose morals, what are Mamun, Sohag?’ DU rape accuser asks Nur
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Oct 2020 02:38 AM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2020 02:38 AM BdST
The Dhaka University student, who accused Nurul Haque Nur and five other anti-quota movement leaders in a rape case, has hit back at the former DUCSU vice-president for attacking her character.
What Nur said in a livestream on Facebook on Monday was “false and imaginary”, she told bdnews24.com on Tuesday night.
Hasan Al Mamun, the key suspect in her case, is a student of the same department.
He was suspended by the Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights, a platform that organised the movement, as its convenor after the rape allegation surfaced.
Another key suspect, Nazmul Hasan Sohag, is also accused of raping the young woman promising her help.
The three others -- Saiful Islam, Nazmul Huda, and Abdullah Hil Baki -- are charged with abetting the crimes.
Police arrested Saiful Islam and Nazmul Huda on Oct 11.
“We condemn this drama... she is immoral. She is making a drama out of it. She voluntarily went to bed with a boy in a launch," Nur had said on Monday.
“Even if, for the sake of argument, I am a woman of loose morals, then what are his (Nur’s) associates Sohag or Mamun? Are they men of strong moral character?” the woman shot back on Tuesday.
“The comments he (Nur) made about a Dhaka University student’s character despite being a (former) DUCSU VP will be a scandalous chapter in the history of DUCSU. His statement has proved what a disgusting character he has. I want justice for these remarks,” the woman added.
She also expressed frustration over the continuous attack on her character.
“How many cases do I have to file? I want justice,” she said.
The student has started two other cases against the six and others on charges of defaming and bullying her on the internet.
- Army kills 2 UPDF 'extortionists'
- Govt warns against ‘disinformation’
- Primary teachers’ salary on grade 13
- Death for rape to prevent ‘brutality’: Hasina
- Planning Minister Mannan contracts COVID-19
- Daily tally: 22 virus deaths, 1,537 cases
- President signs ordinance on death in rape cases
- Author Rashid Haider dies
Most Read
- '45 percent' of Dhaka residents carry COVID-19 antibodies: study
- Under-fire former DUCSU VP Nur calls rape accuser a woman of loose morals
- BNP leader Rizvi hospitalised after heart attack
- Apple unveils iPhone 12 with 5G, including 'Mini' and 'Pro' versions
- Govt upgrades three posts to Grade-1
- Stranded Bangladeshi migrants cannot return to Italy this year: FM
- President Hamid signs ordinance on capital punishment in rape cases
- Sinovac vaccine safety trial uncertain after Bangladesh refuses to co-fund it
- Writer Rashid Haider dies at 80
- 'I have failed' - Kim Jong Un shows tearful side in confronting North Korea's hardships