Former DUCSU VP Nur sued after calling rape accuser a ‘woman of loose morals’

The student of Islamic Studies Department of Dhaka University, who has already initiated three cases against six anti-quota movement leaders, including Nur, over rape, character assassination and cyber-bullying, started the latest case with the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Wednesday.

Two witnesses were named in the petition, said Shamim Or Mamun, the tribunal clerk.

“The judge heard the student's statement but is yet to issue an order.”

Nur appeared in a livestream on Facebook on Oct 11 and launched a scathing attack on the alleged victim while the police were conducting raids to nab the accused in the rape case.

“We condemn this drama... she is immoral. She is making a drama out of it. She voluntarily went to bed with a boy in a launch," Nur had said.

Section 25 of the Digital Security Act states that if a person intentionally or knowingly transmits information or data through a digital medium that is offensive or intimidating or false and publishes it with the intention of harassing, insulting, humiliating or demeaning another person, he will be liable to either a fine of Tk 300,000 or a three-year jail term or both.

Meanwhile, section 29 of the law provides that anyone who publishes or disseminates defamatory information on a website or in any other electronic format shall be liable to a maximum jail term of three years or a fine not exceeding Tk 500,000, or both.

Detective police have arrested two suspects in the rape case, Saiful Islam and Nazmul Huda, from the capital's Moghbazar and Azimpur on Oct 11.

The two leaders of Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights are long-time associates of Nur and stand accused of abetting the crime along with the former DUCSU vice president.

The key suspects in the case, Hasan Al Mamun and Nazmul Hasan Sohag, are both “fugitives”.

Nur faces charges of making threats of defaming her after delaying the process of trial with a false promise of justice.

The three others -- Saiful Islam, Nazmul Huda and Abdullah Hil Baki -- are charged with abetting the crimes.