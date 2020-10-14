EC to prosecute Faridpur MP Nixon for violation of electoral code of conduct

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda announced the development after a meeting on Wednesday.

“We have decided to start a case against MP Nixon Chowdhury. The case will be filed with a police station either on Wednesday or Thursday. We have enough evidence that his conduct was in violation of the electoral rules. That is why there will be a case,” he told reporters.

After the case is recorded, the police will investigate the matter and take action in accordance with the law, CEC Huda added.

The EC will also set up a three-strong committee, headed by an additional secretary, to look into whether MP Nixon committed any further electoral offences in addition to the code of conduct violation.

The lawmaker faces allegations of verbally abusing the deputy commissioner and a few other election officials during the by-election to the post of Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad chairman.

Later on Tuesday, the Election Commission had assured that it would take action against Nixon.

The Upazila Parishad by-election was held on Oct 10, with Kawsar Hossain, general secretary of the Awami League's Charbhadrasan Upazila, winning the vote.

After the vote, independent MP Nixon spoke at a rally outside the Upazila Awami League offices and said, "The deputy commissioner had 12 'boat' [the Awami League's polling symbol] arrested by 12 magistrates and had them beaten."

When the matter was brought to the attention of Faridpur's DC, he said that he had informed his superiors about it.