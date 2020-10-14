Bangladesh records 16 new virus deaths, lowest daily count in over 4 months

The caseload climbed to 382,959 after 1,684 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, the government said in a statement.

Another 1,576 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period. It brings the total to 297,449.

A total of 14,411 samples were tested at 109 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 11.69 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 77.69 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.

Globally, over 38.14 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.08 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.