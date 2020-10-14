Bangladesh court clears TV producer of actor rape charges on lack of evidence
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Oct 2020 10:33 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2020 10:33 PM BdST
A television show producer has been cleared of rape charges brought by an actor after the state failed to produce evidence against the defendant.
Judge Shamsunnahar of Dhaka’s No. 5 Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal passed the verdict on Wednesday.
“The judge in her verdict said the state has failed to prove beyond any doubts the allegations made in the case. The defendant was acquitted because of this reason,” Ali Asgar Swapan, the lawyer representing the State, told bdnews24.com.
Asked whether any settlement has been reached between the parties, the lawyer replied negatively.
No reaction from the plaintiff could be gathered.
The producer met the artist while working for a private television channel. As per the case dossier, at one point the producer said to her that he loved her and promised to help her grow as an artist.
The plaintiff alleged that the producer would often ask her to visit his home to take up drama lessons. The actor was raped upon visiting his office on Aug 26, 2018 and when she wanted to take legal actions, the producer promised that he would marry her.
Following the first tryst, they had sex multiple times later, but the defendant ended up threatening to murder her, let alone marry her, the plaintiff alleged.
She then went on to file the case with the Hatirjheel police on Sep 13, 2018. The tribunal framed charges against the accused on Feb 6 and recorded testimonies from 12 of the 13 witnesses in the case.
Most Read
- Apple unveils iPhone 12 with 5G, including 'Mini' and 'Pro' versions
- ‘If I am a woman of loose morals, what are Mamun, Sohag?’ DU rape accuser asks Nur
- Pandemic dashes many Bangladeshis’ dreams of higher studies abroad
- Pandemic-induced visa troubles cast pall on dreams of American education for Bangladeshis
- Adcomm faces Tk 57.6 million VAT dodge charges
- Former DUCSU VP Nur sued after calling rape accuser a ‘woman of loose morals’
- Govt primary school teachers to get salary under grade 13 on national pay scale
- BNP leader Rizvi hospitalised after heart attack
- Tabligh Jamaat factions clash in Vatara over control of madrasa
- Late goal gives Argentina 2-1 win over Bolivia