Administration cadre officials demand trial of MP Nixon for obscene threats

The association of Bangladesh Civil Service officials under administration cadre raised the demand in a statement on Wednesday after the Election Commission promised to prosecute Nixon over the incident during a local government by-election.

The lawmaker faces allegations of verbally abusing the deputy commissioner and a few other election officials during the by-election to the post of Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad chairman.

Nixon claimed the audio of a phone conversation between him and a female Upazila executive officer working as a magistrate during the polls was “super-edited”.

The words used by the MP during the conversation have “extremely belittled Bengali culture and values”, BASA said in the statement.

Helal Uddin Ahmed, the local government secretary and president of BASA, and Shaikh Yusuf Harun, the secretary general of the association and the government’s public administration secretary, hailed the UNO for showing patience during the phone conversation.

“She has strengthened the image of the administration by displaying professionalism,” they said.

“The deputy commissioners and Upazila executive officers work on development, law and order, land management, election, exams, relief distribution during disasters. Such defamatory and obscene remarks create barriers in their work and frustrate them,” the statement said.

The association condemned the remarks and demanded trial of those behind the remarks after proper investigation.