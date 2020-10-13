Under-fire former DUCSU VP Nur calls rape accuser a woman of loose morals

The alleged victim, a student of Dhaka University’s Islamic studies who had also been involved in the anti-quota movement, has been observing a hunger strike on the campus' Raju Memorial from Oct 8, demanding the arrest of the accused. She was later hospitalised after falling ill during the strike.

Detective police arrested two suspects in the case, Saiful Islam and Nazmul Huda, from the capital's Moghbazar and Azimpur on Oct 11. The two leaders of Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights (BCPGSR) are long-time associates of Nur and stand accused of abetting the crime along with the former DUCSU vice president.

The key suspects in the case, Hasan Al Mamun and Nazmul Hasan Sohag, are both “fugitives”.

Nur faces charges of making threats of defaming her after delaying the process of trial with a false promise of justice.

The three others -- Saiful Islam, Nazmul Huda and Abdullah Hil Baki -- are charged with abetting the crimes.

While the police were working on making the arrests, Nur, who has been outspoken in his criticism of the Awami League government, broadcast a 1-hour 22-minute livestream on Facebook.

On the alleged victim's character, he said, "The victim's identity has recently come up in the media. Apparently she is a fourth-year student of Islamic studies at DU. Her brother said Nazmul visited their home quite frequently. They also had talks about their marriage."

"You have seen the photo (of her) with Nazmul Sohag in a launch cabin, which went viral on Facebook. The girl claimed that she was raped in that same cabin. This is absolutely laughable. We condemn this drama... she is immoral. She is making a drama out of it. She voluntarily went to bed with a boy in a launch."

Enlarging on his assertions, Nur added, "The cabins in the launch were adjoining. How is it possible to rape someone in a cabin? Just one scream would alert everyone nearby. Did they not leave the cabin after the incident? Couldn't she have told anyone there that she was raped and called for Sohag to be caught?"

The accuser claims she had a 'love affair' with Hasan Al Mamun, a student of the same department and convenor of BCPGSR. Banking on their relationship, Mamun took her to his house in Dhaka's Lalbagh before allegedly raping her on Jan 3. The organisation's joint convener Sohag stood by her after the incident, according to the woman.

But after helping her get medical attention, Sohag allegedly took her to Chandpur to find Mamun before 'raping' her in the launch on the way back to Dhaka.

When she went to her colleagues, including Nur, to seek redressal for the incidents, they first assured her of their cooperation but later threatened to 'impugn her character' if she went too far with the allegations.

Questioning the validity of the accusations, Nur said, "The rape took place in January. Why couldn't she start the case earlier? Couldn't she have given a written complaint to the university authorities? Couldn't she have complained to the proctor? Couldn't she file a case? There are many issues here."

"A leader like Begum Khaleda Zia, a former prime minister, was taken to jail for Tk 20 or 60 million in a fabricated case. So when it comes to one of us, logic won't help. Anyway, let's see what happens.

"However, we can assure our comrades and well-wishers that DUCSU VP Nur, joint convener Saiful Islam, Abdullah Hil Baki and Nazmul Huda have nothing to do with the incident."

Of the two other suspects, Hasan Al Mamun admitted that he knew the girl, according to Nur.

Addressing the allegations against him, Nur continued: "I challenge you to prove the two allegations against me. If you can then I'll voluntarily accept being hanged. If she can prove that I met her in Nilkhet or sat with her in Nilkhet to resolve the issue...If one of these two allegations can be proved, I will voluntary go to the gallows.”